Strengthening Tropical Storm Henri expected to strike East Coast

EAST COAST — As of Saturday, Tropical Storm Henri is brewing in the Atlantic off the coast of North Carolina and South Carolina. The storm has winds of 70 mph, with wind gusts of 85 mph. It's moving towards the NNE at 12 mph.

The National Hurricane Center has the projected path of Henri striking the East Coast late in the day on Sunday. Forecast models have the storm strengthening to a category one hurricane by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Locations along the East Coast are bracing for damaging winds, flooding, and storm surge. Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts. Hurricane Warnings and Flood Watches are also in effect for parts of the East Coast.

Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding, and the strong hurricane-force winds could generate extensive damage.

