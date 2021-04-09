Watch
St. Vincent warns of volcanic eruption, orders evacuations

Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 08, 2021
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent say they believe an active volcano is in danger of erupting and have ordered mandatory evacuations.

The island’s emergency management office switched the alert level to red on Thursday and said the first cruise line will arrive that night to evacuate those who live near La Soufriere volcano.

It was not immediately clear how many people would be evacuated or where the ship would take them, or if they would remain temporarily aboard.

Officials said the dome of the volcano located on the island’s northern region could be seen glowing by nightfall.

