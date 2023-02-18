Some Starbucks vanilla drinks are recalled, might have glass in them

(CNN) — Distributor PepsiCo is recalling more than 300,000 Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino bottles because they might have glass in them, the FDA said this week.

The drinks are 13.7-ounce Vanilla Frappuccinos with UPC number 0 12000-81331 3. Expiration dates are March 8, May 29, June 4 and 10, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

This is a Class II recall, which the FDA defines as: "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The FDA says the recall started on January 28 and is ongoing.

The products are being removed from the marketplace, said a statement provided to CNN from PepsiCo on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership, its organization with Starbucks.

"The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised," the statement continued. "If a consumer has purchased a product and has questions or concerns, they can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307."