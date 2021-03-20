Menu

Slain spa worker toiled tirelessly to support her family

Candice Choi/AP
Flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)
Posted at 10:05 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 22:05:14-04

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the eight people killed by a gunman who opened fire at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area was a single mother who worked tirelessly to support two sons.

Hyun Jung Grant also loved music and dancing.

Authorities on Friday named Grant as one of the victims. Her 22-year-old son Randy Park says he learned the moonwalk dance move as a child watching his mother do it while vacuuming. He says she worked almost daily at one of the massage businesses to support him and his younger brother.

