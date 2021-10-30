Watch
'She was my friend' — Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer

Matthew Eisman
EAST HAMPTON, NY - OCTOBER 12: Alec Baldwin speaks during the 'Indian Point' Q & A on Day 5 of the 23rd Annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 12, 2015 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival)
Alec Baldwin
(AP) — Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust,” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.

Baldwin spoke to photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont. He called the film crew “very, very well-oiled” until "this horrible event happened.”

The video was distributed by TMZ.

Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin said he was speaking out so that the photographers would stop following his family.

