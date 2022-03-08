Sen. Gary Peters discusses USPS reform bill ahead of imminent passage

WASHINGTON — Sen. Gary Peters held a press conference concerning the likely passage of a bipartisan bill that would grant financial aid to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Named the Postal Service Reform Act, the legislation would strip away the USPS’s pre-funding requirement and merge its workers’ Medicare with healthcare during retirement, according to Peters’s office.

We’re told USPS will save more than $49 billion in the next decade as a result of the new reforms.

“The survival of the Postal Service requires that they're able to operate efficiently and in a profitable manner, or at least to be able to break even with their results," says Senator Peters. "And so this legislation was absolutely critical to make sure that the Postal Service would continue to provide the services that they have provided for well over 200 years."

Peters’s office adds the bill would improve USPS’s transparency and require a weekly release of service information on its website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube