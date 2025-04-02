Scholten announces formation of task force upholding child labor laws

WASHINGTON — Rep. Hillary Scholten announced the formation of a task force that will strengthen enforcement of child labor laws in the U.S.

The Congressional Child Labor Prevention Task Force for the 119th Congress will boost protections, recommend policy solutions and increase oversight to keep children safe from workplace exploitation, according to Scholten’s office.

“Child labor has no place in our country, yet we are seeing a sharp increase in violations, with thousands of children found working in dangerous conditions,” says Scholten. “Children belong in classrooms, not in dangerous jobs that put them at risk. As members of Congress, we must step up to protect vulnerable children, ensure companies are not profiting off of exploited labor, and hold violators accountable.”

We’re told child labor violations jumped by 31% from 2019–2024. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor (DOL) is down to 650 investigators, its fewest since 2007.

Additionally, some states have reduced child labor protections. Scholten says proposed legislation in Florida would allow 14-year-olds to work overnight and Indiana passed a law permitting 16-year-olds to work dangerous jobs in the agriculture industry.

Scholten and Rep. Morgan McGarvey submitted the following letter to Labor Secretary DeRemer requesting the DOL to enter a partnership with Congress toward protecting children, workplaces and national supply chains:

119 Child Labor Prevention Task Force by WXMI on Scribd

