Sara Lee recalls select pecan pies, cites undeclared peanuts

U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Posted at 3:57 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 15:57:53-04

(WXMI) — Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is recalling select lots of its Sara Lee, Chef Pierre and Devonshire-brand pecan pies due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the pies were produced between March 4 and April 1 and are marked with the lot codes #C050641C (UPC 032100051118), #C050701C (UPC 032100051118), #C040631C (UPC 032100092739), #C050911C (UPC 032100093750) and #C040911C (UPC 758108399877).

No illnesses or injuries were reported.

The FDA says Sara Lee has requested all distributors to destroy all affected products. Consumers are asked to return the affected products for a full refund.

