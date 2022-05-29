Watch
Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Francisco Seco/AP
An elderly patient is carried on a stretcher to board a medical evacuation train run by MSF (Doctors Without Borders) at the train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The train is specially equipped and staffed with medical personnel, and ferries patients from overwhelmed hospitals near the front line, to medical facilities in western Ukraine, far from the fighting. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 11:13:36-04

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials say Russian and Ukrainian troops are engaging in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city. They reported Russian forces “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Sunday.

Sievierodonetsk has emerged as an epicenter of Russia’s quest to conquer Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up its efforts to take nearby Lysychansk, where Ukrainian officials reported constant shelling. The two cities are the last major areas under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk province, which together with neighboring Donetsk makes up the Donbas region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a rare frontline visit to soldiers in the city of Kharkiv as he sought to assert the strength of Ukraine’s position there.

