Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

LVIV, Ukraine — Local officials in western Ukraine say a Russian airstrike on a military training base that has hosted NATO drills killed at least 35 people and wounded 134.

The Sunday morning assault on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center brought the war in Ukraine about 15 miles from the border with Poland.

A senior Russian diplomat warned a day earlier that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”

Fighting also raged in multiple areas of the country overnight. Ukrainian authorities said Russian airstrikes on a monastery and a children’s resort in the eastern Donetsk region hit spots where monks and refugees were sheltering, wounding 32 people.

