West, Russia mull nuclear steps in a 'more dangerous' world

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Vadim Ghirda/AP
FILE - A damaged gas mask lies on the pavement at a Russian position which was overran by Ukrainian forces, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. Russia’s assault on Ukraine and its veiled threats of using nuclear arms have policymakers questioning how the West should respond to a Russian battlefield explosion of a nuclear bomb. The default U.S. policy answer, say some architects of the post-Cold War nuclear order, is with discipline and restraint. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
Posted at 3:53 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 15:53:16-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s assault on Ukraine and its veiled threats of using nuclear arms have policymakers past and present thinking the unthinkable: How should the West respond to a Russian battlefield explosion of a nuclear bomb?

The default U.S. policy answer is with discipline and restraint. Rose Gottemoeller, a former NATO deputy secretary-general, suggests the West could respond by stepping up sanctions and isolation for Russia.

But no one can count on calm minds to prevail in such an unprecedented moment.

Demands would be great for tough retaliation — the kind that can be done with nuclear-loaded missiles capable of moving faster than the speed of sound.

