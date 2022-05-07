'This has to end': Jill Biden sees Ukraine moms' heartbreak

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — During a visit to Romania, Jill Biden heard heartbreaking stories from Ukrainian women and children who fled Russia’s war and found safe haven across the border.

One mother told the Biden of a harrowing escape after being holed up in a cramped, cold basement with her traumatized 8-year-old daughter. Biden told that mom and the other women that she thinks "mothers will do anything for their children.”

At a school in Bucharest, the first lady — herself a teacher — saw how teachers are helping some of the approximately 900,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Romania since Russia invaded Ukraine. She also praised the Romanian government and relief organizations for the humanitarian aid they’re providing to refugees.