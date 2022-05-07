Watch
'This has to end': Jill Biden sees Ukraine moms' heartbreak

Octav Ganea/AP
First Lady Jill Biden, left, hugs a woman during her visit to the Uruguay School, in Bucharest Romania, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The first ladies of the United States and Romania met with children and the educators who are helping teach displaced Ukrainian children. (Octav Ganea/Pool via AP)
Posted at 4:07 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 16:07:20-04

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — During a visit to Romania, Jill Biden heard heartbreaking stories from Ukrainian women and children who fled Russia’s war and found safe haven across the border.

One mother told the Biden of a harrowing escape after being holed up in a cramped, cold basement with her traumatized 8-year-old daughter. Biden told that mom and the other women that she thinks "mothers will do anything for their children.”

At a school in Bucharest, the first lady — herself a teacher — saw how teachers are helping some of the approximately 900,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Romania since Russia invaded Ukraine. She also praised the Romanian government and relief organizations for the humanitarian aid they’re providing to refugees.

