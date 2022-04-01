Watch
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a selfie photograph standing on a destroyed Russian tank after Ukrainian forces overran a Russian position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones Thursday amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 5:32 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 05:32:15-04

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities say Russian troops have left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site and returned control of the facility. They say the troops were exposed to radiation while digging trenches at the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, but an international atomic watchdog hasn't verified the claim.

Meanwhile, the governor of a Russian border region accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships into Belgorod and striking an oil depot on Friday. The governor says an airstrike set the facility ablaze and two people were injured.

If confirmed, it would be the first attack of its kind by Ukrainian forces inside Russia. In Ukraine, residents of besieged cities awaited blocked supplies of food and help evacuating.

