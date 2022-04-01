Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities say Russian troops have left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site and returned control of the facility. They say the troops were exposed to radiation while digging trenches at the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, but an international atomic watchdog hasn't verified the claim.

Meanwhile, the governor of a Russian border region accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships into Belgorod and striking an oil depot on Friday. The governor says an airstrike set the facility ablaze and two people were injured.

If confirmed, it would be the first attack of its kind by Ukrainian forces inside Russia. In Ukraine, residents of besieged cities awaited blocked supplies of food and help evacuating.