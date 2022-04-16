Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital.

The strikes on Saturday were a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia’s pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites.

But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security.

As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.