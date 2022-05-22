Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is bolstering its offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the outcome of the grueling conflict would determine whether his country’s fate lies with the West or under Moscow’s domination.

The Russian military launched airstrikes and artillery and missile attacks in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, seeking to expand the territory Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014. Poland’s president made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s goal of becoming a candidate for European Union membership, a issue set to be decided at an EU summit in June.

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war.