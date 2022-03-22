Meijer, other US reps propose 'Yachts for Ukraine Act'

WASHINGTON — Four U.S. House representatives, including Rep. Peter Meijer, have presented a new bill that would repurpose Russian asset seizures toward helping Ukraine.

Titled the Yachts for Ukraine Act, the bill would help rebuild Ukraine using Russia’s seized assets, such as yachts and mansions temporarily seized from wealthy Russians, Meijer’s office explains.

“The United States must no longer turn a blind eye towards Russian oligarchs and any assets they have hidden in our country,” says Meijer. “I am proud to join this legislative effort to send yet another clear message that we intend to hold Vladimir Putin and his cronies accountable for their illegal invasion of Ukraine, and we will use every economic sanction available to economically isolate anyone who is complicit in Putin’s terror around the world.”

Read the proposed legislation here.

