Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

An undated photo released bu the Al Jazeera network shows Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al Jazeera network. Abu Akle. the well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language, channel was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the Palestinian health ministry said. (Al Jazeera via AP)
Posted at 4:47 AM, May 11, 2022
JERUSALEM — A journalist for the Al Jazeera network was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, was shot and died soon afterward early Wednesday.

Another Palestinian journalist who was working as her producer was wounded but in stable condition. He says Israeli troops fired on them and that there were no militants in the area.

Al Jazeera accused Israeli forces of "deliberately targeting and killing our colleague," and vowed to take legal action. Israel said it was investigating the incident and had evidence the two were hit by Palestinian gunfire.

