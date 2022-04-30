Watch
'A huge demand': Ukrainian women train to clear landmines

Visar Kryeziu/AP
Demining instructor Artur Tigani briefs a group of Ukrainian female emergency services personnel for specialist training in explosive ordnance disposal and survey training in the western Kosovo city of Peja on Monday, April 25, 2022. Six Ukrainian women have started to be trained in Kosovo to dispose of explosive ordnance that have contaminated their country invaded by Russia. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 17:38:38-04

PEJA, Kosovo (AP) — Learning to identify and defuse explosives is something a 20-year-old English teacher in Ukraine never thought she would have to do. Yet there she was wearing a face shield, armed with a landmine detector and venturing into a field dotted with danger warnings.

Russia’s war in Ukraine took her and five other women to Kosovo, where they are attending a course in clearing landmines. Those dangers often remain hidden across the country once combat ends.

The 18-day training camp takes place at a private range in Kosovo. The small Balkan country went through a 1998–99 armed conflict that killed about 13,000 people and left thousands of unexploded mines in need of clearing.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
