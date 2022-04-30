'A huge demand': Ukrainian women train to clear landmines

PEJA, Kosovo (AP) — Learning to identify and defuse explosives is something a 20-year-old English teacher in Ukraine never thought she would have to do. Yet there she was wearing a face shield, armed with a landmine detector and venturing into a field dotted with danger warnings.

Russia’s war in Ukraine took her and five other women to Kosovo, where they are attending a course in clearing landmines. Those dangers often remain hidden across the country once combat ends.

The 18-day training camp takes place at a private range in Kosovo. The small Balkan country went through a 1998–99 armed conflict that killed about 13,000 people and left thousands of unexploded mines in need of clearing.