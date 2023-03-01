Russell Stover recalls peanut butter cups for undeclared pecans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Russell Stover has recalled select batches of its Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Cups for undeclared pecans, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects products bearing the UPC number “077260096937”; lot codes K0521, K0321, K0421, L2122, L2221 or L2321; and marked with the “best by” dates May 1, 2023 and June 1, 2023.

The FDA says consumers reported the incorrect product was packaged inside, prompting the recall.

No illnesses or adverse reactions were reported.

Those who purchased the affected products are encouraged to seek vouchers or replacements by connecting with the manufacturer at 1-800-477-8683 or consumerservices@russellstover.com.

