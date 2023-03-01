Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Russell Stover recalls peanut butter cups for undeclared pecans

Russell Stover recall.png
U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Russell Stover recall.png
Posted at 3:52 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 15:52:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Russell Stover has recalled select batches of its Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Cups for undeclared pecans, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects products bearing the UPC number “077260096937”; lot codes K0521, K0321, K0421, L2122, L2221 or L2321; and marked with the “best by” dates May 1, 2023 and June 1, 2023.

The FDA says consumers reported the incorrect product was packaged inside, prompting the recall.

No illnesses or adverse reactions were reported.

Those who purchased the affected products are encouraged to seek vouchers or replacements by connecting with the manufacturer at 1-800-477-8683 or consumerservices@russellstover.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather