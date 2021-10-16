Watch
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

Gary Coronado/AP
In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, Calif. Durst is charged with the 2000 murder of Susan Berman inside her Benedict Canyon home. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Oct 16, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer says Saturday that New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

His hospitalization is just days since he was sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin says he was notified that his client was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. DeGuerin says he doesn't know Durst’s condition and is trying to find out more details.

The 78-year-old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago.

DeGuerin said Saturday that Durst was “very, very sick in the courtroom.”

Durst was convicted last month of murder for shooting Susan Berman in 2000.

