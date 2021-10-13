Rice cereal, dog food, sea salt crackers, Nestle trail mix, bean sprouts recalled

(WXMI) — Nestle has recalled several of its Nature’s Heart trail mix products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD).

We’re told the recall was issued after two complaints were filed from those with peanut allergies who incurred mild allergic reactions after consuming the affected products.

MDARD says no one was severely affected by the products, adding the products themselves do not contain peanuts. Investigations are underway to determine if cross contamination may have occurred.

Maple Island Inc. is recalling several lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal following tests showing excessive levels of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

We’re told the cereal was sold in Walmart stores throughout the U.S.

No illnesses were reported in relation to this recall.

Fullei Fresh has recalled its bean sprouts and soy sprouts due to potential Listeria exposure, the FDA tells us.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

No illnesses had been reported.

The FDA says Simple Mills has recalled several lots of its Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers due to undeclared milk.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

We’re told the recall affects boxes printed with the UPC number 856069005131 with “best by” dates ranging between Feb. 12, 2022 and Feb. 15, 2022.

Tuffy’s Pet Foods has recalled around 1,600 cases of its Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food for potentially high Vitamin D levels, the FDA explains.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

We’re told excess Vitamin D can bring about serious health problems in dogs.

The FDA says the recall affects products with the UPC code “0 73893 96202 1” with lot numbers “0629101N1” and “0901101N1,” and “best by” dates of June 29, 2023 and Sept. 1, 2023.

No illnesses were reported.

