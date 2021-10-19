Touch screen purse retailer donating 20% of sales to fight breast cancer

(WXMI) — Save the Girls, a retailer specializing in touch screen purses, is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to combat breast cancer.

A representative of the company says consumers can save 10 percent on store purchases at savethegirls.com when applying the promo code “MakingStridesWestMI” on their website.

We’re told 20 percent of sales will go toward the American Cancer Society through Oct. 31.

