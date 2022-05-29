Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Authorities in Nepal say rescuers have narrowed down a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people on board that is feared to have crashed in the mountains.

The Tara Air plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom on Sunday, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly before landing.

Rescuers have zeroed in on a possible location for the plane but have not been able to visually identify the turboprop Twin Otter aircraft. It has been raining in the area for the past few days. The flight route is popular with foreign hikers and Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit a revered temple.