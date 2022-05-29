Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

Nepal Plane Missing
Niranjan Shreshta/AP
A signage of Tara Airlines is seen behind as a team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Nepal Plane Missing
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 09:53:55-04

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Authorities in Nepal say rescuers have narrowed down a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people on board that is feared to have crashed in the mountains.

The Tara Air plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom on Sunday, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly before landing.

Rescuers have zeroed in on a possible location for the plane but have not been able to visually identify the turboprop Twin Otter aircraft. It has been raining in the area for the past few days. The flight route is popular with foreign hikers and Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit a revered temple.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News