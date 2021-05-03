Rep. Meijer reintroduces VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Peter Meijer (R-MI) reintroduced legislation to require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to perform research on medical cannabis used to treat veterans.

The VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act of 2021 would require the VA to perform clinical research on the safety and efficacy of medical cannabis in treating veterans’ post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain.

Meijer joined Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) in reintroducing the bipartisan bill. A companion bill was introduced by Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D-MT) and Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK).

Similar legislation was introduced in 2019.

The VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act of 2021 would also require the VA to provide Congress with a report dictating its research plan and provide progress updates while conducting the study.

