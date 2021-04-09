Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Rapper-actor DMX, known for gruff delivery, dead at 50

items.[0].image.alt
Peter Kramer/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX's longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday, April 3, 2021 at White Plains Hospital. "He had a heart attack. He's quite ill," Richman said. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
DMX
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 12:26:58-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem."

A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, "with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.

The hospital says he suffered “catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

DMX made his mark as one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names for his rap artistry and as an actor.

But he was personally stifled by legal battles and drug addiction.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time