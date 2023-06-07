Pizza Hut offering Pickle Pizza for a limited time

PLANO, Texas — Do you like pizza? Do you like pickles? Have you ever wanted to try them both – together? Pizza Hut’s latest offering gives patrons a chance to do just that.

The Pickle Pizza is prepared with a hand-tossed crust, breaded chicken breast with Nashville seasoning, cheese, buttermilk ranch, sliced onions, and topped with spicy dill pickle slices, according to the pizza chain.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to add new tastes and textures to our dishes, and pickles have been gaining popularity due to their versatility," says Head of Food Innovation Penny Shaheen. “With our new Pickle Pizza, we’re tapping into the latest food trends while also putting culinary thought into how they come to life on a pizza. Our recipe is all about great flavor, balancing the tanginess of pickles with other classic ingredients we know taste good on our beloved pizza.”

For a limited time, patrons can order the Pickle Pizza exclusively at Pizza Hut’s New York City location from June 9–11.

We’re told the Pickle Pizza is carryout only and must be ordered on location.

