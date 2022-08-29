Piantedosi Baking Co. recalls buns, rolls in case of disease-causing bacteria

MALDEN, Mass. — Piantedosi Baking Company has recalled select varieties of its buns, dinner rolls and sandwich rolls as a precaution after Lyons Magnus, one of their suppliers, recalled raw material for possible disease-causing bacteria, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

No illnesses were reported in connection to Piantedosi Baking Company’s products.

Distributors are encouraged to put the affected products on hold, and consumers are urged not to eat any products that fall under the affected lot codes.

Visit the FDA’s website for a complete list of the affected products.

The FDA says consumers and distributors are asked to connect with Piantedosi by calling 800-339-0080 (ext. 165) to return and replace the affected products.

