Parsley products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

(WXMI) — Two products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has recalled select cases of its Curly Leaf Parsley that were harvested Aug. 18–19, 2021, the FDA says.

We’re told the recall affects 60-count and 30-count cases bearing the product code 0 07143 000310 3. Individual bunches reportedly have a PLU number of 4899 and the UPC code 0 33383 80110 0.

Meanwhile, the FDA says Buurma Farms Inc. is recalling more than 300 boxes of Plain Parsley harvested on Aug. 30, 2021.

The affected products are marked with the lot code 2A242A6 and the PTI lot code 2B243A6, with individual bunches bearing the PLU code 4901 and UPC code 33383 80125, according to the FDA.

We’re told the PLU and UPC codes are not unique to the company and that they are marked on all flat/plain parsley products.

Consumers are asked to throw out the affected products in both recalls.

