Pakistan's PM sidesteps challenge, seeks fresh elections

Pakistan Politics
Anjum Naveed/AP
Pakistani paramilitary troops stand guard with riot gears outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Sunday and the opposition said it has the numbers to win after Imran Khan's allies and partners in a fragile coalition abandoned him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Posted at 4:25 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 04:25:42-04

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s embattled prime minister has sidestepped a no-confidence challenge after the parliament speaker threw out the opposition's no-confidence resolution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan followed quickly with a televised announcement that he will seek the dissolution of Parliament and request early elections.

The developments came after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry accused the opposition of colluding with a “foreign power” to stage a “regime change.” The opposition had arrived in Parliament on Sunday ready to vote Khan out of power.

They needed a simple majority of 172 votes in Pakistan’s 342-seat Parliament to unseat Khan, a cricket star turned conservative Islamic politician.

