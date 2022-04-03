Pakistan's PM sidesteps challenge, seeks fresh elections

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s embattled prime minister has sidestepped a no-confidence challenge after the parliament speaker threw out the opposition's no-confidence resolution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan followed quickly with a televised announcement that he will seek the dissolution of Parliament and request early elections.

The developments came after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry accused the opposition of colluding with a “foreign power” to stage a “regime change.” The opposition had arrived in Parliament on Sunday ready to vote Khan out of power.

They needed a simple majority of 172 votes in Pakistan’s 342-seat Parliament to unseat Khan, a cricket star turned conservative Islamic politician.