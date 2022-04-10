Watch
Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Anjum Naveed/AP
FILE - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 23, 2022. Pakistan’s embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday, April 9, 2022, waged by his political opposition, which says it has the numbers to defeat him. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political opposition has toppled Prime Minister Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote in Parliament after several political allies and a key party in his ruling coalition deserted him.

The vote took place early Sunday. The opposition which spans the political spectrum from leftists to religious radicals, will form a new government.

The head of one of the largest parties, a brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is likely to take over as prime minister if confirmed in a vote Monday. Khan has called for nationawide rallies in his support, in apparent hopes of creating momentum for holding early elections.

