Olympics Live: Ambassador to UN says China tried to distract

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Johannes Ludwig, of Germany, slides during the luge men's single round 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Beijing Olympics Luge
Posted at 3:51 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 15:56:27-05

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says China’s selection of a Uyghur athlete to help deliver the Olympic flame in Beijing was an attempt by Chinese officials to “distract” from global attention on its human rights violations.

The United States is staging a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics, sending athletes but not the traditional delegation of dignitaries, citing China’s alleged systemic and widespread abuse of ethnic and religious minorities in its western region, especially Xinjiang’s predominantly Muslim Uyghurs.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN’s “State of the Union” that Uyghurs are victims of human rights violations and that needs to stay front and center.

