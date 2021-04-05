Watch
Norwegian Cruises asks CDC to allow trips from US in July

Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this May 8, 2013, file photo, people pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line's ship, Norwegian Breakaway, on the Hudson River, in New York. On Monday, April 5, 2021, Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for permission to resume cruises from U.S. ports on July 4 by requiring passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 05, 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company wants to resume sailing from U.S. ports in July.

On Monday, the company asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for permission to return to U.S. waters for the first time in more than a year, since the early days of the pandemic.

Norwegian says its cruise lines will require that all passengers and crew members vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip.

The company says its safety measures go beyond steps taken by others including airlines, hotels and restaurants.

Norwegian plans to start U.S. cruises at 60% of capacity and raise that to 80% in August and 100% in September.

