Northern lights potentially visible in West Michigan this Halloween weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan has a decent seat to potentially see northern lights this Halloween weekend! The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Strong Geomagnetic Storm Watch for October 30th through October 31st. This watch has been posted due to a significant solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection from the sun that occurred in the late morning on October 28th. The significant solar flare is expected to each the Earth this weekend, generating the possibility of northern lights. The Space Weather Prediction Center has posted a level G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch, which is considered strong. This is on a scale from G1 up to G5.

Space Weather Prediction Center

The latest forecast shows the possibility of northern lights being visible to the naked-eye as south as Illinois and Oregon, according to SpaceWeather.com. The only factor working against West Michigan is the cloud cover. Clouds are anticipated Saturday and Sunday, but there will be a few breaks.

For your latest viewing forecast, stay tuned with FOX 17.