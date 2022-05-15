Watch
North Korea reports 15 more suspected COVID-19 deaths

Ahn Young-joon/AP
People watch a TV screen showing a news report about the COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 14, 2022. North Korea on Saturday reported 21 new deaths and 174,440 more people with fever symptoms as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Posted at 6:01 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 06:01:11-04

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers amid the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak.

The additional deaths reported Sunday took the country’s fever-related fatalities to 42. After maintaining a widely disputed claim that it's been coronavirus-free for more than two years, North Korea announced Thursday its first COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

It has since said a fever has spread across the country “explosively” since late April but hasn’t disclosed exactly how many COVID-19 cases were found. The official Korean Central News Agency reported another 296,180 people with flu symptoms had been tallied, taking the reported total to 820,620.

