Nirvana sued by man who was nude baby on 'Nevermind' cover

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - Nirvana band members Krist Novoselic, from left, Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain pose after receiving the award for best alternative video for "In Bloom" at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 2, 1993, in Universal City, Calif. A 30-year-old man who appeared nude at 4 months old in 1991 on the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album is suing the band and others, alleging the image is child pornography they have profited from. The suit, filed by Spencer Elden on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021, seeks at least $150,000 from each of more than a dozen defendants, including the Kurt Cobain estate, surviving Nirvana members Novocelic and Grohl and Geffen Records. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Nirvana
Posted at 8:21 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 20:21:10-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 30-year-old man who appeared nude at 4 months old in 1991 on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album is suing the band and others, alleging the image is child pornography.

The suit, filed by Spencer Elden on Tuesday in federal court in California, says that he has suffered “lifelong damages” from the album cover, which shows him naked underwater swimming for a dollar bill.

He is seeking at least $150,000 apiece from more than a dozen defendants, including the Kurt Cobain estate and the band's surviving members.

Emails sent seeking comments from the defendants were not immediately returned.

