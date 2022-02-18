Watch
Nearly half of US bald eagles suffer lead poisoning

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, a bald eagle grabs a fish from the Susquehanna River near the Conowingo Dam, in Havre De Grace, Md. The number of American bald eagles has quadrupled since 2009, with more than 300,000 birds soaring over the lower 48 states, government scientists said Wednesday in a new report. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 7:33 PM, Feb 17, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Researchers report harmful levels of toxic lead were found in the bones of 46% of bald eagles sampled in 38 states. Similar rates of lead exposure were found in golden eagles, according to their study Thursday in the journal Science.

Scientists say the raptors likely consumed carrion or prey contaminated by lead from ammunition or fishing tackle.

Bald eagles are one of America’s most celebrated conservation success stories. But scientists say that high lead levels still suppress eagle population growth and reduce their ability to withstand future challenges, such as climate change and infectious diseases.

