NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

AP
This false-color X-ray and radio frequency image made available by NASA on Friday, May 28, 2021 shows threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. X-rays detected by the NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory are in orange, green, blue and purple, and radio data from the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa are shown in lilac and gray. The plane of the galazy is horizontal, in the center of this vertical image. Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts Amherst said Friday he spent a year working on this, while stuck at home during the pandemic. (NASA/CXC/UMass/Q.D. Wang, NRF/SARAO/MeerKAT via AP)
Posted at 7:00 AM, May 30, 2021
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has released a stunning new picture of our galaxy's violent, super-energized “downtown.”

It's a composite of hundreds of images taken by the orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory over the past two decades.

Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts Amherst said Friday he spent a year working on this while stuck at home during the pandemic. The picture depicts billions of stars and countless black holes at the center, or heart, of the Milky Way.

This busy, high-energy galactic center is 26,000 light years away. Launched in 1999, Chandra is in an extreme oval orbit around Earth.

