Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a missile hit a train station where thousands of Ukrainians had gathered.

At least 52 people died in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian offensive in the country’s east.

Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted in Russian.

The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station.

Meanwhile, workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town where dozens of killings have been documented after a Russian pullout.