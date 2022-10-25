McDonald's kicks off 'farewell tour' for McRib sandwich

CHICAGO — The McRib is back, but it may be the last time fans will have the chance to order the McDonald’s favorite.

The restaurant chain says the McRib has begun its “Farewell Tour,” which lasts through Monday, Oct. 31.

McDonald’s says they hope it’s not a final farewell for the beloved menu item but a “see you later.”

The McRib became an instant hit when it debuted at McDonald’s four decades ago.

We’re told merchandise commemorating the McRib will be available online for a limited time starting Friday, Nov. 4.

