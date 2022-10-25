Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

McDonald's kicks off 'farewell tour' for McRib sandwich

McRib returning to McDonald's on Dec. 2 and it will be available nationwide
McDonald's
McRib
McRib returning to McDonald's on Dec. 2 and it will be available nationwide
Posted at 9:51 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 09:51:31-04

CHICAGO — The McRib is back, but it may be the last time fans will have the chance to order the McDonald’s favorite.

The restaurant chain says the McRib has begun its “Farewell Tour,” which lasts through Monday, Oct. 31.

McDonald’s says they hope it’s not a final farewell for the beloved menu item but a “see you later.”

The McRib became an instant hit when it debuted at McDonald’s four decades ago.

We’re told merchandise commemorating the McRib will be available online for a limited time starting Friday, Nov. 4.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI_GUBERNATORIAL_DEBATE_TUE_960x720.png

Election 2022

Gubernatorial Debate on FOX 17