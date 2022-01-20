Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Lily's Sweets recalls peppermint baking chips for undeclared soy lecithin

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Lily's peppermint baking chips.png
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 16:01:35-05

(WXMI) — Lily’s Sweets has recalled nearly 19,000 cases of its peppermint-flavored baking chips due to undeclared soy lecithin, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the product was sold during the holiday season at Walmart stores around the country.

The FDA says the recall affects products whose packages bear the following lot codes:

Screen Shot 2022-01-20 at 3.55.23 PM.png

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

Those who have purchased the affected product are asked to fill out this form in exchange for a refund.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News