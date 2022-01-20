Lily's Sweets recalls peppermint baking chips for undeclared soy lecithin

(WXMI) — Lily’s Sweets has recalled nearly 19,000 cases of its peppermint-flavored baking chips due to undeclared soy lecithin, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the product was sold during the holiday season at Walmart stores around the country.

The FDA says the recall affects products whose packages bear the following lot codes:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

Those who have purchased the affected product are asked to fill out this form in exchange for a refund.

