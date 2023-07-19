Lid error prompts hummus recall for undeclared sesame

WASHINGTON — Cava Foods, Inc. has recalled one lot of its Spicy Hummus products for undeclared sesame, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the product was shipped to various retailers throughout the U.S., including Whole Foods Market, MOM’s Organic Market and Giant Foods.

The FDA says the wrong lids, intended for the company's Spicy Labneh products, were added to a handful of containers.

The recall affects 8 oz tubs from lot MD023804. They bear the UPC “89832800227” and are marked with a “best by” date of Aug. 19, 2023.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Those who purchased the affected products on or past June 16 are encouraged to return them for refunds.

Anyone with questions my visit the manufacturer’s website at cava.com.

