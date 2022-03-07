Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is in Selma, Alabama, to mark the anniversary of a defining moment in the fight for equal voting rights.

On March 7, 1965, white state troopers beat and tear-gassed Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Under a blazing blue sky Sunday, Harris linked led a march of thousands across the bridge. The vice president vowed to push for federal legislation that guarantees voting rights.

Betty Boynton was one of the woman who marched in Selma in 1965. She said: "I wouldn’t think in 2022 we would have to do all over again what we did in 1965.”

