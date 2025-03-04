How to avoid becoming a victim of impostor scams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In light of National Consumer Protection Week, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) are reminding the public to be watchful for impostor scams.

Impostors will do everything they can to convince you they are a family member or friend, according to USPS. In other cases, they may try to pass themselves off as reliable sources (e.g. a bank or the government). In the process, they may get ahold of your sensitive information to steal your money.

“There are many types of impostor scams,” says Inspector in Charge Eric Shen. “But they all start with messages like, ‘I’m in trouble…,’ ‘I need…,’ ‘You’ve won!..,’ or ‘I have a great offer for you!’ These scammers lull consumers into a false sense of trust, gain access to privileged information, and then drain financial accounts.”

Shen recommends taking the following precautions to avoid getting scammed:



Refrain from making any rushed decisions when it comes to money. Take your time. Be extra cautious around lotteries and sweepstakes.

If a banking representative contacts you, call the bank using the number provided to you when your first created the account.

Don’t click on any links given to you via email or text.

If you’re a grandparent, don’t send money to grandkids claiming to be in trouble. First, connect with them or their parents to ensure the caller is who they say they are.

If someone online tells you they love you immediately and requests financial support, ignore them.

Do not respond to texts claiming there is a problem with your mail delivery. USPS will not send you text messages. Send fraudulent texts and emails to spam@uspis.gov, then delete them.

Submit your telephone number to the National Do Not Call Registry online or by calling 1-888-382-1222.

If you believe you were scammed, file a report to the USPIS online or by calling 877-876-2455.

Visit USPIS’s website for more on how to recognize impostor scams.

