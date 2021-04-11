Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19

TOKYO (AP) — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics who come down with minor symptoms of COVID-19 could be isolated in a hotel lined up by local organizers of the games, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency, which cited unnamed officials with “knowledge of the plan.”

Kyodo said the organizers are working to secure 300 rooms in a hotel near the Athletes Village. It said the rooms would be for athletes and staff who do not need to be hospitalized.

The measure underlines the risk of trying to hold the Olympics and Paralympics during a pandemic.