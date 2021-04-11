Watch
Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, a man is seen through the Olympic rings installed near the National Stadium in Tokyo. Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics who come down with minor symptoms of COVID-19 could be isolated in a hotel lined up by local organizers of the games. Japan’s Kyodo news agency cited unnamed officials with “knowledge of the plan.” The Japanese news agency on Sunday, April 11, 2021, said organizers are working to secure 300 rooms in a hotel near the Athletes Village. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 7:06 AM, Apr 11, 2021
TOKYO (AP) — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics who come down with minor symptoms of COVID-19 could be isolated in a hotel lined up by local organizers of the games, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency, which cited unnamed officials with “knowledge of the plan.”

Kyodo said the organizers are working to secure 300 rooms in a hotel near the Athletes Village. It said the rooms would be for athletes and staff who do not need to be hospitalized.

The measure underlines the risk of trying to hold the Olympics and Paralympics during a pandemic.

