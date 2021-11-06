Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Here is why crowd surges can kill people

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Brian Horton/AP
FILE - A security guard and an unidentified man look at an area with shows and clothes strewn around where several people were killed and others injured, as they were caught in a surging crowd entering Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum for a Who concert on Dec. 3, 1979. The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, have added to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event. Such tragedies have been occurring around the world for a long time at concerts, sports events and religious gatherings. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)
Music Festival Crowd Deaths Explainer
Posted at 5:56 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 17:56:32-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival have added to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event.

Such tragedies have been occurring around the world for a long time at concerts, sports events and religious gatherings. Experts who have studied such deaths say they’re often a result of density, with too many people packed into too small a space.

Often, the crowd is running away from a perceived threat or toward something they want before hitting a barrier. That leads to chests getting crushed and victims being unable to breathe.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time