Herbal Doctor Angelicae Sinensis recalled due to potentially high lead and cadmium levels

U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Posted at 5:06 PM, Nov 04, 2021
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Murray Int’l Trading has recalled its Angelicae Sinensis after sampling revealed potentially elevated lead and cadmium levels, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the affected product is packaged in green 16oz plastic bags with one of the following barcode numbers:

No illnesses were reported in connection to the recall.

Those who purchased the Herbal Doctor brand of Angelicae Sinensis are advised to return the affected product for a refund. Consumers with questions regarding the recall are asked to call the company at 1-718-230-7888.

