GM to lay off 900 workers at self-driving unit

This Friday, May 16 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 16:33:47-05

(WXMI) — General Motors (GM) announced it is laying off 900 workers at Cruise, the company’s self-driving unit.

Those layoffs will impact around 24% of its workforce.

It’s part of GM’s plan to revitalize the business while reducing costs, according to Tech Crunch.

The news comes after a pedestrian was hit and dragged by a robo taxi earlier this fall. The incident left them with serious injuries.

The layoffs will reportedly target non-engineers mostly working in the field, corporate staffing and commercial management.

Nine of the unit’s leaders were let go Wednesday.

