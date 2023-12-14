GM to lay off 900 workers at self-driving unit

(WXMI) — General Motors (GM) announced it is laying off 900 workers at Cruise, the company’s self-driving unit.

Those layoffs will impact around 24% of its workforce.

It’s part of GM’s plan to revitalize the business while reducing costs, according to Tech Crunch.

The news comes after a pedestrian was hit and dragged by a robo taxi earlier this fall. The incident left them with serious injuries.

The layoffs will reportedly target non-engineers mostly working in the field, corporate staffing and commercial management.

Nine of the unit’s leaders were let go Wednesday.

