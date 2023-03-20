Gerber infant formula, Clio parfaits, Simply Nature strawberries recalled

(WXMI) — Clio Snacks has recalled more than 580 cases of Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars for potential Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products were shipped to various Walmart stores between March 5 and March 8.

The products in question bear the UPC number “854021008152” and lot code “048C2023” with April 30, 2023 as the expiration date, according to the FDA.

No illnesses were reported in connection to this recall.

Scenic Fruit Company issued a recall of organic strawberries following a Hepatitis A outbreak, the FDA says.

The recall affects the following products:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

While the FDA explains Hepatitis A has not been detected among the above products, they say recalls were issued as a precaution.

We’re told the Hepatitis A vaccine may prevent illness if administered before two weeks have passed since exposure. Talk to your doctor for more information.

Perrigo has recalled select lots of its Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula due to a potential bacteria infection, according to the FDA.

The affected products were reportedly produced between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18.

No products have tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii — the bacteria in question — but the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

The FDA says the recall affects the following products that were bought after March 5:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Those purchased any of the affected products above are urged to refrain from consuming them and to exchange them for refunds if applicable.

