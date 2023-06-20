Gelato Boy flavor recalled for undeclared milk

BOULDER, Colo. — Gelato Boy has recalled more than 5,800 pints of its Chocolate Chunk Gelato due to undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects products bearing the lot code “4043T2” with the UPC “853457008002” and a “best by” date of April 2025.

No illnesses were contracted in relation to the recall, according to the FDA.

The issue was reportedly detected after a consumer informed Gelato Boy the product “tasted like there’s dairy in it.” Subsequent lab tests determined the ice cream contained milk despite no indicator on the packaging.

Consumers with milk allergies are advised to refrain from eating the affected products and return them for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with Gelato Boy at 720-548-0416 or spoon@gelatoboy.com.

