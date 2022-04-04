Watch
'Fill the silence with your music,' Zelenskyy tells Grammys

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaks on screen at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 4:37 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 04:37:59-04

LAS VEGAS, NV — Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.

During the pre-recorded message that aired on the show Sunday, he likened the invasion to a deadly silence that threatens to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children. “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,” he said in English.

The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, before the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called “Stand Up For Ukraine” to raise money and support during the humanitarian crisis. Following Zelenskyy’s message, John Legend performed his song “Free” with Ukrainian musicians.

